Rutgers football: NJ Gridiron announced their Non-Public Preseason Top 10

Rutgers football has been developing its future program, stock-pilling recruits for their 2024 class. According to Rivals.com, the Scarlet Knights received commitments from 22 recruits, ranking their 2024 recruiting class No. 27 in the nation.

Among those 22 recruits, several prospects attend New Jersey non-public high schools. According to NJ Gridiron, Bergen Catholic High School is leading the pack for the NJ Non-Public Preseason Top 10 rankings heading into the 2023 season.

The Scarlet Knights received a four-star recruit from the Crusaders, with Kaj Sanders’s verbal commitment arriving earlier this month. Also, St. Joseph Regional, Depaul Catholic, Seton Hall Prep, Donovan Catholic, and St. Peter’s Prep have 2024 and 2025 prospects on the Scarlet Knights watchlist.

NJ Non-Public Preseason Top 10

Non Public Preseason Top 10.🏈 pic.twitter.com/L3Dk0IAONS — NJ Gridiron (@njgridiron_) July 26, 2023

Recruitment stats are according to 247Sports

Bergen Catholic

Don Bosco Prep

St. Joseph Regional

Depaul Catholic

Seton Hall Prep

Delbarton

Related Rutgers football: Where does the 2024 recruiting class currently rank? Red Bank Catholic

St. Peter’s Prep

Pope John

Donovan Catholic



Related

Three-star Caden Brown previews his Scarlet Knights visit this weekend: 'Rutgers is my number one choice'

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire