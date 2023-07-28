Rutgers football: NJ Gridiron announced their Non-Public Preseason Top 10
Rutgers football has been developing its future program, stock-pilling recruits for their 2024 class. According to Rivals.com, the Scarlet Knights received commitments from 22 recruits, ranking their 2024 recruiting class No. 27 in the nation.
Among those 22 recruits, several prospects attend New Jersey non-public high schools. According to NJ Gridiron, Bergen Catholic High School is leading the pack for the NJ Non-Public Preseason Top 10 rankings heading into the 2023 season.
The Scarlet Knights received a four-star recruit from the Crusaders, with Kaj Sanders’s verbal commitment arriving earlier this month. Also, St. Joseph Regional, Depaul Catholic, Seton Hall Prep, Donovan Catholic, and St. Peter’s Prep have 2024 and 2025 prospects on the Scarlet Knights watchlist.
NJ Non-Public Preseason Top 10
Non Public Preseason Top 10.🏈 pic.twitter.com/L3Dk0IAONS
— NJ Gridiron (@njgridiron_) July 26, 2023
Recruitment stats are according to 247Sports
Bergen Catholic
Don Bosco Prep
St. Joseph Regional
Depaul Catholic
Seton Hall Prep
Delbarton
Red Bank Catholic
St. Peter’s Prep
Pope John
Donovan Catholic