Rutgers football: What NFL scouts are at SHI Stadium for the game against Wagner?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Three NFL teams are in attendance on Saturday for Rutgers football’s game against Wagner.

This marks the last non-conference game for Rutgers football this season. The Scarlet Knights are 3-1 (1-1 Big Ten). They lost last weekend at No. 2 Michigan.

Rutgers has several players who can and should get legitimate NFL buzz. The notable names on defense are edge Aaron Lewis and defensive back Max Melton.

On offense, left tackle Hollin Pierce and wide receiver JaQuae Jackson have the potential to be playing in the NFL.

The three NFL teams in attendance for the Rutgers game at SHI Stadium:

The 49ers are represented by Tariq Ahmad, their director of college scouting. He joined the 49ers in 2014; prior to that time, he was with Rutgers football for seven years.

He spent his last four years at Rutgers as the director of football recruiting operations.

