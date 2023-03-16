Rutgers football in the NFL: Devin McCourty buys billboard to thank New England Patriots fans

Following his retirement this week, New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty sent a message of appreciation to fans of the only NFL franchise he has played for. It was a classy gesture from the former Rutgers football standout defensive back, who went on to have a tremendous NFL career.

McCourty played the entirety of his 13-year NFL career with the Patriots. He played in 205 games – all starts – finishing with 971 tackles and 35 career interceptions. He is one of the best defensive backs of his generation and was a significant part of the Patriots dynasty that was dominant in the past decade,

He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, being named an All-Pro three times and twice selected to the Pro Bowl. McCourty was also named to the Patriots All-2010s Team.

Intricately tied to the history of the franchise, following his retirement this week, McCourty bought a billboard to sound his appreciation to the New England fanbase. His message to Patriots fans was about his development and growth as man.

NE I F$&KIN LOVE YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/tnXqF2J6J9 — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 14, 2023

An All-Big East selection in 2009 at Rutgers, McCourty was a first round pick of the Patriots in 2010.

