Rutgers football on National Signing Day: Meet the Scarlet Knights' 2024 recruiting class

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano often talks about his program’s pipeline.

The goal is to develop talent within the program to the point where the Scarlet Knights have that experienced, older players that a Big Ten program needs to be competitive and successful, while each year infusing high-level young talent into the team to continue the cycle.

The latest additions to that pipeline are now officially joining the program.

Rutgers will welcome in its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday as the early signing period begins, giving the Scarlet Knights a new crop of players they hope will develop into impact players and help the program continue its upward trajectory.

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs out to the field with his team before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The class comprises 23 high school recruits covering nine different states – including seven prospects from Florida and four from New Jersey. Rutgers will also welcome in four recruits from the Midwest as the program’s recruiting footprint expands.

According to 247Sports, the class is ranked 34th in the nation and 10th in the Big Ten – and that includes the newest programs to the conference.

So who’s joining the Scarlet Knights?

Follow along here throughout the day to meet the newest members of the Rutgers football program.

