Rutgers football: Naseim Brantley remains in NCAA purgatory

PISCATAWAY, N.J.– The status of Rutgers football wide receiver remains very much uncertain and in doubt, with the NCAA yet to have cleared the transfer portal addition.

Brantley, who committed to Rutgers in January, was projected as a starter for Rutgers this fall. Last season, Brantley had a standout showing for Western Illinois where he had 53 catches for 909 receiving yards with nine touchdowns.

In speaking to the media two weeks ago, head coach Greg Schiano said that Brantley was in NCAA purgatory. Not much has changed as Rutgers continues to await the association’s ruling.

On Wednesday, Schiano was asked for an update on Brantley:

“I just hope that it works out the way it should. I’m not saying it because it’s our guy. The way it should I believe that if you look at it from a neutral standpoint, he should be allowed to play so hopefully that happens,” Schiano said. “You know, it would be a shame if it didn’t. It’s not what the purpose of the rule the way it is. So without getting into too much hopefully it works itself out.”

Rutgers travels this weekend for a game at No. 2 Michigan.

