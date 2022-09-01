Rutgers football named team captains for 2022 season

Rutgers football is relying on a veteran core to provide a lift both on the field for what is still a young and rebuilding team. After a team vote Wednesday, six players will be leading the Scarlet Knights as captains for the 2022 season.

The choices shouldn’t and weren’t a surprise to anyone following this program over the previous two seasons. Each selection has been with Rutgers for at least one season and the group of captains features multiple super seniors.

Quarterback Noah Vedral, tight end Johnny Langan, wide receiver Shameen Jones, defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu, defensive back Avery Young, and punter Adam Korsak were voted by their teammates to lead the Scarlet Knights into Saturday’s season opener.

Both Korsak and Vedral are used to this honor as both were voted captain last season. The Australia-born punter is now a captain for the third time during his career – the second three-time captain in program history.

That means there are four players who are brand new captains.

Ahanotu is entering his third season with the Scarlet Knights. He has played in 22 games, starting in 10, over the last two seasons and was recently named to the Shrine Bowl 1000.

Jones is now in his sixth season with the program, accumulating 26 starts at receiver in 44 games. He has 86 career receptions for 882 yards.

Langan has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Scarlet Knights – seeing snaps at running back, receiver/tight end, and even some snaps at quarterback. He was named Rutgers’ MVP for the Gator Bowl last season after hauling in 57 receiving yards, rushing for another 20, and dropping in two completions for 21 yards.

Young has provided versatility for the defense, moving from cornerback to safety last season. The move paid off as he finished second on the team with 81 tackles. He has been on the field for over 3000 snaps.

Last year’s captains:

LB Olakunle Fatukasi

P Adam Korsak

WR Bo Melton

RB Isiah Pacheco

DL Julius Turner

QB Noah Vedral

