For Rutgers football, it was more than just big plays. It was a culture that won out

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — For two veteran players on the Rutgers football roster, Saturday’s win over Michigan State was especially meaningful. While Johnny Langan and Mayan Ahanotu took different paths to Rutgers, both understood the significance of Saturday’s win for this program.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, more than just the season was on the line for Rutgers. Yes, Saturday’s game was one of those winnable games that the Scarlet Knights need if they are to be bowl-eligible in this all-important fourth year of head coach Greg Schiano’s return to the program.

But had Rutgers lost on Saturday, it could well have been the end of this rebuild. Down 24-6 to a peer program in the Big Ten, it isn’t unfair to say that the vision for the program could have come crashing down.

Hope could have been lost on Saturday. In fact, with only several thousand fans left inside SHI Stadium, many had potentially stopped believing.

Those on the Rutgers sideline never stopped believing either.

***

Johnny Langan came to Rutgers five years ago, his time predating the arrival of Schiano to rebuild his original rebuild. He became the starting quarterback for Rutgers in 2019 after head coach Chris Ash was relieved of his duties just five games into the season. Langan has been here for some of the lowest moments in program history.

Moments that lend some clarity and appreciation for what he experienced on Saturday in a 27-24 win over Michigan State.

“I mean, this is probably the best win of my career here at Rutgers,” Langan said after the game. “So I’m really really happy about that. You know, I’m going to enjoy this…we got the 24-hour rule. So I’m going to enjoy this win for the next 24 hours and then we’re on to the next one.”

Langan, a transfer from Boston College, has bought completely into Schiano’s culture. When asked by Schiano to switch positions from quarterback to tight end, he embraced the idea of becoming ‘Johnny Offense.’

#Rutgers football sings the alma mater following Saturday’s comeback win in Big Ten action against Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/bVyTgzs8I7 — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) October 15, 2023

The culture is so important to Langan that while his teammates celebrated in the end zone on Saturday afternoon, he stood and screamed for the celebratory music to stop so the team could sing the alma mater.

Like Langan, the journey to Rutgers for Ahanotu began elsewhere. A transfer addition from Minnesota, Ahanotu was a rotational player at his previous stop but has become a big factor in the heart of the Rutgers defense.

He too has bought into Schiano’s message and culture in the rebuilding of a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014.

“Definitely 100 percent -I mean every single player in this program has built this place – I’m saying built and came in here and bought in with the culture. And then with wins like this …it just shows you that the ‘CHOP’ is ours, man. It is our culture and we built this and it’s going to be long-lasting,” Ahanotu said. “We’re trained for adversity. You know, this is what the whole culture is built off of. Just whenever you hit adversity, you got to keep chopping. You got to just do what you can do, control the controllables and so that’s what we did.”

Born and raised in New Jersey, this win was special for Langan. Not only did the team take a massive step towards bowl eligibility, but the improbable and unlikely comeback win underscored that the culture at Rutgers is what sets this rebuild apart from the two previous coaching staffs.

Langan gave up more than anyone else for this culture.

As the team’s quarterback to close out the final eight games of the 2019 season, it isn’t easy to willingly hand over the glamour of the sport’s most iconic position for the unheralded role of being a tight end.

But for Langan, it is all about the culture. And moments like Saturday, as the team finished with the alma mater, are ones he will not forget.

***

With the team gathered around him and the last notes of the band fading away into the gloom and rain of an autumnal afternoon in central New Jersey, Langan didn’t even pause.

In one motion, as his teammates finished the last words of the alma mater, Langan raised the team’s axe over his head. Symbolic of the mantra to keep chopping, he drove the axe into the end zone.

The point was not lost on Langan. His team had just chopped a game to victory that appeared lost. Culture had won out on Saturday.

The final chop was done for the day.

“I mean, wins like this are extremely important to us. You know, to be able to come back from a deficit like that really proves our culture,” Langan said. “It’s all about F.A.M.I.L.Y. – ‘Forget About Me I Love You’ – you know, ‘Trust’ and ‘CHOP’ and then that’s what we did today. We just chopped when we were down, we didn’t look up to the scoreboard. You know, we just looked at every single play, and we just did our job and we chopped our job and that’s exactly what we’re about here.”

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights players run on to the field…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights players run on to the field before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans interim head coach Harlon Barnett leads…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans interim head coach Harlon Barnett leads his team on to the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (83)…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (83) is hit by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Flip Dixon (10) while catching a touchdown pass during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Maliq Carr (6) carries…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Maliq Carr (6) carries the ball as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker (25) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Troy Rainey (51) reacts…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Troy Rainey (51) reacts after a defensive stop with defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton (48) during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with an official during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (29) gains…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (29) gains yards after catch during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the ball as Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (41) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose (15) intercepts…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose (15) intercepts a pass intended for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Max Patterson (0) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Alante Brown (0) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Alante Brown (0) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) celebrates his fumble recovery during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Fans cheer during the first half of the game…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Fans cheer during the first half of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (center) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (center) is seen on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights sideline during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Johnny Langan (21) makes…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Johnny Langan (21) makes a catch as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Khalil Majeed (34) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) carries the…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) carries the ball as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose (15) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) throws the…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) throws the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Deion Jennings (17) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) celebrates with teammates after recovering Michigan State fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) gains…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) gains yards after catch asMichigan State Spartans defensive back Khalil Majeed (34) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker (25) in front of wide receiver Ian Strong (29) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive back Angelo Grose (15) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches a touchdown pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches a touchdown pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) celebrates after a touchdown reception with tight end Johnny Langan (21) and running back Aaron Young (4) during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) scores…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) scores a two point conversion as wide receiver Ian Strong (29) blocks Michigan State Spartans defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Thomas Amankwaa (24) stripes…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Thomas Amankwaa (24) stripes the ball away from Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tyrell Henry (2) during a kick off during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Thomas Amankwaa (24) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Thomas Amankwaa (24) celebrates with defensive back Joe Lusardi (37) after stripping the ball away from Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tyrell Henry (not pictured) during a kick off during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks a tackle by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Khalil Majeed (34) during a touchdown run during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks a tackle by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) during a touchdown run during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) after a touchdown run during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A Rutgers Scarlet Knights fan cheers during the second…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A Rutgers Scarlet Knights fan cheers during the second half of the game between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half of the game between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards against Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards as Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) and defensive lineman Khris Bogle (2) pursue during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire