Rutgers football: A midseason position change has now slowed down for Al-Shadee Salaam

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A position switch in college football is rarely easy. One done midseason is hard enough, but switching from offense to defense as Al-Shadee Salaam did is certainly an intimidating ask of any young player. But Salaam has seemingly taken to his new role for Rutgers football as he settles into the team’s secondary.

Salaam, recruited to Rutgers football as a running back as part of the 2021 recruiting class, seemed poised for a breakout season a year ago. In the 2022 season opener, Salaam ran 22 yards for the winning touchdown as Rutgers beat Boston College.

But in a deep backfield, touches were tough to come by and by the midpoint of this year, Salaam was transitioning from running back to defensive back. On the season, Salaam had six carries for 28 yards a touchdown before making the switch to the defense.

Saying that he likes the change and feels it is a good change, Salaam said that the move to the defense has been a natural one.

“I played corner in high school. So I’m like really comfortable with it,” Salaam told Rutgers Wire this week. “I haven’t played it in a couple (of) years but basically I just want to help the team win. So wherever I can be at to help the team to win – that’s basically what I’m doing.”

In addition to having played cornerback in high school, Salaam is helped by the fact that he has been an important part of the Rutgers special teams packages, where he is used to tackling and hitting as a gunner.

But he said that the running back position is a physical one, especially when dealing with blocking. That has been a help physically for Salaam as he now finds himself on the defensive side of the ball.

“So the running backs, we’ve gone against linebackers all day in practice so coming from running back to corner and going against receivers is a big change,” Salaam said. “I mean, it’s not like the real big guys that *are) coming in. So I feel like my aggressiveness went up just a tad bit more. And just can’t wait to see what happens.”

Rutgers is participating in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami (Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. on ESPN). The extra 15 days of practice have been important for him as it is letting him settle into the cornerback position a bit more.

Making the change midseason was rather chaotic, but he says these bowl practices in a way replicate training camp as he can get settled into the new role.

“It actually means a lot. I needed it. I feel it’s like – I changed in the mid-season – so no offseason,” Salaam said. “Kind of hard just jumping right into it but I think I think I’m doing pretty good right now.”

