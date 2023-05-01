Rutgers football: Micah Wing is in the transfer portal

Micah Wing entered the transfer portal on Monday, just a couple of days removed from Rutgers football’s conclusion of spring practice on Saturday.

A former three-star recruit, Wing was a highly-ranked player as part of the 2022 recruiting class and was the fourth-best player from Delaware. He came to Rutgers a Preferred Walk-On (PWO). At the time, he picked Rutgers from a group of three finalists that also included Virginia Tech and Temple. He also held offers including Boston College and Pittsburgh.

He played in four games this past season for Rutgers as a true freshman.

The defensive line is emerging as an area of strength for Rutgers and significant playing time would be hard to come by for Wing at this stage in his career.

Thank you Rutgers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3f0qun6Uqt — Micah Wing (@MicahWing1) May 1, 2023

Wing appears to be the first player from Rutgers football to enter the transfer portal following Saturday’s annual ‘Scarlet-White Game’ that marks the close of the spring season.

Related

Rutgers football: Keenan Reid invited to New York Jets rookie camp

As a redshirt freshman, Wing maintains his full four years of eligibility.

Related

Kenny Britt believes that Rutgers football can take the next step this season Remington Moss talks Rutgers football, summer visit plans With spring practice done, what five areas could Rutgers football target in the transfer portal?

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire