Rutgers football makes the top 10 for four-star defensive back Graceson Littleton

Graceson Littleton included Rutgers football in the top 10 list that he announced on Friday.

Rutgers was one of four Big Ten schools to make Littleton’s cut down.

The No. 218 player in the nation in the 247Sports Composite, Littleton is a 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back from Wiregrass Ranch (Wesley Chapel, Florida) and is a member of the class of 2025.

He is ranked the No. 28 defensive back in the nation and the No. 33 recruit in Florida.

Joining Rutgers in Littleton’s Top 10:

Programs such as Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Minnesota, Tulane and West Virginia were left out of Littleton’s top 10.

This week, Rutgers football landed two prominent commits from Florida.

The first was running back Raymond Andrews, a four-star who not only committed to Rutgers on Wednesday but then re-classified to the class of 2024.

On Thursday, Jyon Simon committed to Rutgers. The defensive tackle, one of the top prospects in Florida’s class of 2025, picked the Scarlet Knights from an offer list that included Texas, Tennessee, USC (University of Southern California), Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State. NC State and Colorado.

