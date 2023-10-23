Rutgers football makes a move in the latest ESPN FPI

Following Saturday’s win, Rutgers football made a move in the latest update of the ESPN FPI. Rutgers is now 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and has won their last two games, both in conference play.

And they moved up four spots this weekend in the ESPN FPI and now sit at No. 46 nationally

Saturday’s 31-14 win at Indiana means that Rutgers is now bowl-eligible, a first for the program since 2014. But it also signals a shift in the national narrative about the Scarlet Knights, something that can’t be ignored.

The AP Poll, for instance, saw Rutgers receive votes this week for thte first time all season.

Rutgers has dramatically changed their national perception this season, defying many expectations with a balanced roster and a team that has certainly bought into head coach Greg Schiano’s mentality of development.

Last week, the expected win total for Rutgers according to the ESPN FPI was at 6.5. Now following Saturday’s results, Rutgers is now at 6.9 wins.

Were Rutgers to win one of their last four remaining games, it would give them their first winning season since the aforementioned 2014 season when Rutgers finished the year 8-5 following a win in the Quick Lane Bowl.

What is the FPI that ESPN created?

“Football Power Index that measures team’s true strength on net points scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field.”

