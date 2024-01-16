Rutgers football makes, New England Patriots take: Tem Lukabu will interview for the Pats’ DC job

Tem Lukabu, currently a linebackers coach with the Carolina Panthers, will interview for the defensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots per a report. Lukabu spent time on the Rutgers football staff early in his career.

Freshly announced Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, who replaces the legendary Bill Belichick, is beginning to piece together his first staff as a head coach. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Mayo is set to interview Lukabu for the Patriots’ open defensive coordinator position. The former Rutgers outside linebackers coach (2010-2011) is a rising star in the coaching industry.

He has strong experience in the college ranks as well as now in the NFL.Lukabu served as Rutgers director of player development from 2006-07, leaving Rutgers football to join the staff at Rhode Island from 2008-09.

Jerrod Mayo named HC of the Patriots, didn’t take long. Plan was in place pic.twitter.com/7NLC05xlKf — G from Jersey (@formula_g201) January 12, 2024

After his two seasons in Rhode Island as the outside linebacker coach, Lukabus joined Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights for two seasons (2010-11), where he coached linebackers.

In 2012, Schiano left Rutgers to take the head coaching position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lukabu followed Schiano and joined his staff as a defensive assistant for two seasons.

After two seasons with Tampa Bay, Lukabu coached multiple teams between college and the NFL, receiving his first defensive coordinator position at Boston College in 2020. He spent three seasons at Boston College, coaching a defense that jumped from finishing No. 125 in total defense the year before his arrival to No. 73 in 2020.

After Boston College, Lukabu returned to the NFL, joining Carolina’s coaching staff last season.

