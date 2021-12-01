Who from Rutgers football made the Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten Team?

Kristian Dyer
·2 min read
In this article:
Six players from both sides of the ball and special teams were named this week to Pro Football Focus’ All-Big Ten selections.

The Pro Football Focus nods come after Rutgers was a bit under-represented in the official all-conference team announced this week by the Big Ten. Rutgers was 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten) this season and went into the final two games of the regular season needing one win for bowl eligibility. The Scarlet Knights lost both games and likely will miss a bowl berth.

Rutgers has not made a bowl game since 2014, but the fact that the program played competitive football is a big step forward.

In the second season of their rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano, Rutgers showed an improvement this past year in terms of record, including three out-of-conference wins to start the year. This optimism has resulted in a serious uptick in recruiting, with Rutgers among the highest-rated programs in the Big Ten for their 2022 recruiting class.

For the complete Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten team, click here.

Here’s a look at who Pro Football Focus honored from Rutgers in their all-conference selections:

FIRST-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN: Kessawn Abraham (cornerback)

SECOND-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN: Aron Cruickshank (punt returner)

THIRD-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN: Bo Melton (wide receiver)

THIRD-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN: Julius Turner (defensive tackle/cocked nose)

HONORABLE MENTION: Raiqwon O'Neal (left tackle)

HONORABLE MENTION: Olakunle Fatukasi (linebacker)

HONORABLE MENTION: Adam Korsak (punter)

