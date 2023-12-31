Rutgers football lost two more players to the NCAA transfer portal

On Saturday, Rutgers defensive lineman Cam’Ron Stewart and defensive lineman / tight end Q’yaeir Price enter the NCAA transfer portal after appearing in multiple games with the Scarlet Knights.

In March of 2020, Stewart committed to Rutgers, enrolling in the program in June of the next year. The Shillington, Pennsylvania native spent three seasons with the Rutgers football, appearing on special teams and in a reserve role. Also, he spent some time at tight end, mainly as a blocker. Stewart leaves Rutgers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Rutgers DL Cam’Ron Stewart entered the portal. Played in 13 games. pic.twitter.com/gxULS7DM07 — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 30, 2023

The Scarlet Knights also lost Price to the transfer portal on Saturday. The former three-star recruit came to Rutgers as a defensive lineman but switched to tight end this past offseason. Price played his high school ball at DePaul Catholic (Wayne, New Jersey) and originally committed to Syracuse before joining Rutgers football.

The New Jersey native appeared in four games as a freshman in 2022 but didn’t see any action this past season. Price leaves the program with three years of eligibility remaining.

The Scarlet Knights now have ten players enter the NCAA transfer portal, with Rutgers recruiting one player, Dymere Miller, to their 2024 roster.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire