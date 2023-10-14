Rutgers football locker room goes nuts for Greg Schiano’s post-game speech: ‘It worked out!’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football got what might just be a program-defining win on Saturday, showing character and resilience in what can only be described as an epic comeback. Down by 18 points in the fourth quarter, all the momentum shifted back to Rutgers in a 27-24 win over Michigan State.

A win that set off a strong emotional reaction from Rutgers after the game.

On the field, Rutgers football players showed little restraint in celebrating, whooping it up and savoring the moment. For a program that had been defined for some long by lopsided scores, this was a game that showed the program’s potential and promise.

A win that validated not just head coach Greg Schiano’s rebuild but the culture he has instilled in Piscataway,

So on Saturday afternoon following the game, Schiano spoke with his locker room about the win. His message was about the all-important ‘CHOP’ and how his team resiliently continued to pursue the game even when it looked out of hand.

“That’s the peace of mind that I’m trying to talk to you about. The peace of mind to know that you did everything you could to be the best you could be. And you know what happened today?” Schiano asked. “It worked out!”

Success: The peace of mind you get knowing you did everything you could to be the best you can be. pic.twitter.com/36xXL2FdlR — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 14, 2023

It was an emotional outburst from the oft-stoic and under-stated Schiano, a side rarely seen on-camera.

With the win, Rutgers is now 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) and is one win away from bowl eligibility.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire