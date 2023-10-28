Rutgers football linebackers coach C.J. Hetherman spotted on a recruiting trip in Tallahassee

This weekend, Rutgers football is using their bye to hit the recruiting trail. Nearly the entire Rutgers coaching staff is out this weekend, making stops in the tri-state area and Florida.

One of those coaches is Corey Hetherman, who was spotted on Friday at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida.

Lincoln is where Rutgers football commit Samarian Robinson plays his high school football. Robinson is a three-star linebacker who was committed to UCF until re-opening his recruitment in June.

He took an official visit to Rutgers in June and committed to the Big Ten program shortly thereafter. Robinson is a member of a very solid 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers.

Hetherman is the Rutgers linebacker coach.

Robinson also held offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, UCF and Louisville among others.

In 2022 as a junior at Lincoln, he had 63 total tackles along with two fumble recoveries and a pass defended. This season in six games, he has 57 total tackles.

