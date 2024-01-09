The Rutgers football linebackers coach big board 1.0

Corey Hetherman is poised to join Minnesota as their defensive coordinator, leaving a potential hole for Rutgers football.

As a linebackers coach, Hetherman was an asset to Rutgers. He was an intense personality but was a thorough and well-prepared assistant who held the linebackers group to a high standard and level.

Replacing Hetherman won’t be easy. He did a solid job of recruiting in addition to being a very strong coach from a technique perspective.

Rutgers has several options within their coaching staff if they want to replace from within. But there are some very good options outside the program as well.

Now, before we get to the list, keep in mind that it is just a list. Some of the names aren’t realistic. Some will have no interest. A few simply aren’t ready.

But as with the hiring of offensive line coach Pat Flaherty last year, doing due diligence can pay off. Rutgers landed a tremendous coach in Flaherty with huge experience. So this list reflects a wide range of possible candidates.

So have fun. And relax. It is just a list.

Scroll down and check out the Rutgers football linebackers coach big board!

Nasir Jones

Nas Jones, a new assistant with Rutgers football, was a standout player at Rhode Island.

Why it makes sense: Having just completed his second season at Rutgers as a member of the defensive staff, Jones is a fast-rising coach and a name to keep an eye on.

From New Jersey, Jones played college football at Rhode Island as a linebacker and a defensive back. Could he step up to this role? Still young, Jones has a lot of potential and likely needs some to continue his career ascent.

Still, Jones will be bumped up sooner rather than later in his career trajectory. He has the potential to be a very good recruiter as well.

Damaso Muonz

Why it makes sense: A former Rutgers football standout at linebacker, Muonz has been on the defensive staff at Rutgers since 2020 with extensive work on special teams part of his resume. He also has experience as an assistant coach at the high school level.

Munoz is a sharp football mind and played at the next level (he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and forged a nice career in the CFL.

For continuity, Munoz makes sense. He knows the system and clearly has a good relationship with head coach Greg Schiano. His energy and personality would be a nice addition to the staff.

Jamaal Westerman, assistant strength and conditioning coach, leads a group in core exercises. The Rutgers University football team trains in the off season at the Hale Center on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Football Rutgers Football Offseason Strength Workout

Why it makes sense: Currently a strength and conditioning coach at Rutgers, Westerman was a standout defensive end for the Scarlet Knights during Greg Schiano 1.0. He forged a nice NFL career where he was an outside linebacker and then transitioned to becoming one of the top players in the CFL for several years.

With the NFL resume and his ties to Rutgers, Westerman has a nice resume for the role. He returned to Rutgers in 2020 as a defensive graduate assistant before transitioning to his current role in the strength program.

But the former New York Jets linebacker has the acumen to be a great positional coach.

Tyshon Fogg

Nov 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) catches the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) tackles during the third quarter at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Why it makes sense: This would be a huge step up for Fogg, who is a graduate assistant and an assistant linebackers coach at Syracuse. But Fogg, a former standout at Rutgers

From Maryland, he was a four-star recruit who blossomed into an All-Big Ten linebacker. He signed with the Miami Dolphins following his time On the Banks.

Is Fogg ready to make the jump? And would he welcome a return to Rutgers? He is certainly a young coach on the rise and a name to track.

Ryan Manalac

Aug 29, 2009; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Dick Jauron (center) greets long snapper Solomon Elimimian (72) and offensive lineman Ryan Manalac (61) before the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Why it makes sense: Manalac, just done with his third season at Pitt, has connections to Rutgers via Bucknell. Joe Schiano (currently quality control at Rutgers), who played at Bucknell, played on the same defense where Manalac was the linebackers coach for the Patriot League program.

He is known as a solid teacher and recruiter. Began his coaching career as an assistant for five years at Michigan State.

Played his college football for Cincinnati.

Chris Partridge

Apr 13, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines special teams coordinator Chris Partridge looks on during the spring football game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Why it makes sense: Well, given the circumstances, it really doesn’t. Partridge was fired midseason by Michigan as part of the fallout for, well, you know…Now was Partridge just the fall guy? That could well be the case.

Now, it is the longest of shots, but Partridge is a great recruiter with strong ties to New Jersey as the former head coach at Paramus Catholic. Has ties to Michigan obviously and New Jersey plus he could double-up and help out with special teams.

It would be a gutsy move from Schiano for sure but it would be fascinating. Partridge can recruit. Plus, he would be motivated to stick it to Michigan and the rest of the Big Ten.

Drew Wilkins

Drew Wilkins, New York Giants outside linebackers coach, talks to reporters before mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Why it makes sense: Recently fired by the New York Giants, Wilkins has a strong resume as a linebackers coach in the NFL Prior to these past two seasons in New York, he spent eight years as a defensive assistant with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty landed at Rutgers last offseason, why not Wilkins this year?

From the outskirts of Philadelphia, Wilkins spent a couple of seasons in college with Maryland as a student assistant. There he worked on Ralph Friedgen, a former Rutgers offensive coordinator, and current Penn State head coach James Franklin.

Everett Withers

Sep 24, 2016; San Marcos, TX, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach Everett Withers leads his team onto the field prior to the start of a game against the Houston Cougars at Bobcat Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Why it makes sense: Currently at Temple as their defensive coordinator, this would be a step up for Withers and his resume.

The name might sounds familiar as Withers coached the defensive backs of the New York Giants in 2019. He has quite the resume and is well-traveled, with stops that include time at Ohio State (associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator), Minnesota (as defensive coordinator) and two other NFL teams (the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints).

He also was head coach at James Madison for two years and in 2011 was the interim head coach at North Carolina.

Withers would be experienced and might be ready to jump ship, given the state of the Temple program. This could be a good hire for Rutgers

Tem Lukabu

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 24: Outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Why it makes sense: Currently the linebackers coach of the Carolina Panthers, it is hard to think Lukabu would leave the NFL to go back to college football. Maybe to be a defensive coordinator but not even then…

But given the instability of the Panthers, perhaps a move to college football and a roadmap to one day become a defensive coordinator (and potentially a head coach) could be appealing to Lukabu. So while an incredible longshot, his name goes here.

Lukabu spent two years at Rutgers as the outside linebackers coach before joining Greg Schiano with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dave Wannstedt

Nov 17, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano talks with special team coordinator Dave Wannstedt during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Why it makes sense: There is zero reason why Wannstedt would want to leave his multiple media gigs and get back into coaching. But Wannstedt was part of Schiano’s staff in Tampa Bay in 2013 and has coached linebackers in the NFL.

He also sounded intrigued by helping Northwestern out and being a mentor to David Braun, so maybe the itch is still there for Wannstedt? If so, a hybrid role in charge of the linebackers and special teams could perhaps get a conversation going.

Matt Guerrieri

Why it makes sense: Part of the house cleaning at Indiana, Guerrieri is an energetic and young coach who was the Hoosiers defensive coordinator a season ago. He is known as a good developer of talent.

In 2022, he was a senior analyst at Ohio State. Prior to that, he was at Duke from 2012-21 where he spent the last four seasons as their co-defensive coordinator.

From Ohio, he gives Rutgers another tie into a state where they have been more actively recruiting in recent years.

Stephen Belichick

Dec 15, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) and son Stephen Belichick (left)during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why it makes sense: A former Rutgers football player as a long snapper, Belichick’s time with the Scarlet Knights had primarily been spent as a standout lacrosse player.

After starting off as a defensive assistant in 2012, Belichick has progressed up the coaching ladder. The past four seasons he has been the outside linebackers coach with the New England Patriots.

He certainly is familiar with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, having played for him. The move to the Big Ten might be a good move for his resume, allowing him to carve his own path.

After all, his father is Bill Belichick, a somewhat successful NFL head coach.

Ross Douglas

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 09: Blake Banham #20 of the Eastern Michigan Eagles is tackled by Ross Douglas #21 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after making a catch during the third quarter of a game on September 9, 2017 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Eastern Michigan defeated Rutgers 16-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Why it makes sense: While he was recently hired by Syracuse, Douglas might be enticed by more money and a better conference, not to mention the chance to return to his alma mater.

Hired by Syracuse as a wide receivers coach, Douglas was defensive quality control with the New England Patriots before making a move to the offensive side of the ball. He played as a safety/linebacker at Rutgers so this wouldn’t be a foreign move for him.

Douglas is a bright young star in coaching. Rutgers would need to pony up, but this would be a big swing from Rutgers for sure.

Sam McGrath

Why it makes sense: On staff at Ohio State in quality control, McGrath’s prior stop at Duke saw him work his way to the role of assistant linebackers coach.

He worked with linebackers at other stops with local ties to the area including Wagner and Fairleigh Dickinson.

Known as a cerebral coach, not a shock given that he graduated from Brown, McGrath is an energetic young coach who has the potential to develop into a solid recruiter.

His time at Duke in a similar role plus lessons learned from Ohio State could make McGrath a candidate for a move like the Rutgers job. Coaching the top linebacker in college football this past year can’t hurt his resume.

