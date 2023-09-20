Rutgers football linebacker commit Sam Pilof is cooking up a strong senior season

Sam Pilof is having a tremendous senior season. The Rutgers football linebacker has certainly been productive, to say the least.

Through five games, Pilof has 55 tackles, five tackles for a loss and three sacks for Middleton High School (Middleton, Wisconsin). The three-star linebacker committed to Rutgers in February with an offer list that included Penn State and Wisconsin.

Pilof is a throwback linebacker who is physical and aggressive. He reads the game well and instinctually. He is also a versatile athlete who is making a contribution on offense as well as on special teams.

Middleton is currently 4-1 and having a very solid year. They beat Vel Phillips Memorial (Madison, Wisconsin) 31-20 over the weekend.

Pilof is pleased with the season.

“It’s going great. We’ve been playing very well,” Pilof told Rutgers Wire.

“We are a little injured in the secondary but the two’s are stepping up big time. I had a nagging hip injury throughout the first four weeks but now it is 100 percent. I’m doing returns and playing some running back and wideout.”

He is the sixth-best recruit in Wisconsin according to 247Sports.

Pilof was at Rutgers over the weekend for the win over Virginia Tech. The unofficial visit, he says, went very well.

“I’ve only been to one (game) which was the last game. I feel great about their season,” Pilof said. Dominating wins. Love watching the defense fly around.”

He plans on enrolling early in January.

Huge win last night finished with 17 total tackles and 2 sacks @coachharasymiak @GregSchiano @cjhetherman pic.twitter.com/4BzagS7coB — Sam Pilof (@pilofsam1) September 15, 2023

Several other recruits were on-hand for the win on Saturday including Isaiah Crumpler, DK Gilley and A.J. Surace among others. Rutgers has a very solid class, one which Pilof feels is a good group.

“Feels great – all the dudes are awesome,” Pilof said.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire