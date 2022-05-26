Rutgers football legacy Jake Guarnera gets an offer from the Big Ten program
The latest Rutgers football offer went out to Florida offensive lineman Jake Guarnera this week, a player with ties to the Big Ten university.
A class of 2024 offensive lineman from Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, FL), Guarnera is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman. Rutgers is his second Power Five offer and second offer from a Big Ten program.
Penn State football offered Guarnera earlier this year.
His three current offers now stand at Penn State, Rutgers and South Florida. The Bulls offered him in mid-May.
He also plays baseball where he pitches and also lines up at first base, third base, catcher and outfield.
On the football field, Ponte Vedra went 4-6 last season.
Guarnera tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning, including his connection to Rutgers via his parents:
After a call last night with the @RFootball coaching staff, I am blessed to have received an offer from my parents alma mater Rutgers University!@GregSchiano@coachharasymiak@CoachHoffmannRU@CoachValloneRU@CoachGuard_ @Price13Steve@PVSHARKSsports@GuarneraJim pic.twitter.com/8pGOIDXsfC
— Jake Guarnera (@GuarneraJake) May 26, 2022
His father was Jim Guarnera, who played for Rutgers in the 1990s as a defensive lineman.
Last season as a freshman, the younger Guanera participated in the prestigious Football University Freshman All-American Bowl. The FBU bowl game features the top athletes in the nation who are coming off their first season of high school football.