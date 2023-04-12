Rutgers football legacy Jake Guarnera has Scarlet Knights in his top five

Jake Guarnera has Rutgers football in his recently released top five. A top five from Guarnera that has Rutgers in quite the fight with some of the top programs in the nation.

A guard at the next level, Guarnera is a consensus three-star recruit. He plays his high school football at Pointe Vedra (Pointe Vedra Beach, FL). He is expected to visit Penn State and Rutgers in late June.

He is a a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman who has great strength and moves well. Guarnera has the ability to pull, block at the second level and posseses the ability to stand up to the bull rush. He has a good base of strength and a frame that should be able to add quality weight in a college conditioning program.

He posted his top five list on Monday, which included Rutgers among three Big Ten programs:

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Big Ten rival Michigan is the heavy favorite here at 89.3 percent.

His father was Jim Guarnera, who played for Rutgers in the 1990s as a defensive lineman. As for Jake, he was offered by Rutgers football in late May.

