Rutgers football leads the nation in one key defensive category

Rutgers football is 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) heading into Week 6. A major reason for this strong start?

A defense allowing 1,339 total yards through five games. The Rutgers defense has been stout, ranking No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference and No. 10 in the nation for team defense.

Rutgers is ranked No. 1 for the lowest missed tackle rate among Power Five teams in college football, with an 8.3 percent miss rate, according to SportsSource Analytics.

Several powerhouse programs are ranked in the top alongside Rutgers including Alabama.

So far this season, the Scarlet Knights have allowed 493 rushing yards and 846 passing yards through 303 plays this season. Also, the Rutgers defense has allowed an average of 4.42 yards per play and 267.8 yards per game.

Heading into their matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday, the Scarlet Knights are ranked nationally No. 25 for their rush defense and No. 14 for defending the pass.

On the ground, the Scarlet Knights have let up 493 rushing yards on 154 carries, allowing their opponent to average 3.20 yards per carry. Also, Rutgers has let up three rushing touchdowns in five games this season. The Scarlet Knights have allowed 83 completions for 846 yards and four touchdowns through the air, intercepting five passes so far.

