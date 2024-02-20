Rutgers football is the latest Power Five offer for Maryland four-star edge Cortez Harris

Cortez Harris was offered by Rutgers football this week with the four-star edge rusher from Maryland pulling in another Big Ten offer.

Ranked the No. 197 recruit in the nation by ESPN, Harris is a 6-foot-3 and 210-pound defensive end from Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Maryland). He is an explosive presence off the line and has untapped potential to develop at the next level.

He has an offer list that includes Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Penn State and Temple with Rutgers now coming into the picture this week. On3 ranks him as the third-best player in Maryland’s 2025 class.

On Monday night, Harris posted on his social media about his offer from Rutgers:

The Rutgers 2025 recruiting class is off to a solid start with three total commitments including two commitments in February. Two weeks ago, Talibi Kaba, a three-star linebacker from New Jersey (who had offers from Boston College, Duke and Georgia Tech) committed to Rutgers.

Last week, three-star offensive lineman Jayden Elijah. One of the top offensive linemen in the nation, Elijah had offers that included Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire