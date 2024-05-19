Rutgers football the latest Power Five offer for Jakarrion Kenan

Jakarrion Kenan, an athlete prospect from North Carolina, was offered by Rutgers football late last week.

Kenan is very much under the radar and isn’t ranked in the 247Sports Composite. Despite not being ranked, Kenan does have a strong recruitment with a very solid list of offers. In addition to his recent offer from Rutgers, Kenan has been offered by Army, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Liberty, Memphis and Troy among others.

He is a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back from Clinton High School (Clinton, North Carolina).

Last year in 11 games played, Kenan had 17 total tackles with five tackles for a loss and four interceptions.

On Friday, Kenan posted on social media about the offer from Rutgers.

The 2025 recruiting class for Rutgers, ranked No. 29 in the nation, boasts two commitments from North Carolina out of a class of eight. Four of the committed players are from New Jersey.

Athletes Steven Murray and Isaiah DeLoatch both committed to Rutgers within the past three weeks.

