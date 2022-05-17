Rutgers football latest to offer three-star quarterback Daniel Kaelin from Nebraska

Daniel Kaelin, a three-star quarterback from Nebraska, was offered by Rutgers football on Monday. The offer for Kaelin is the second prominent quarterback to be offered by the Scarlet Knights in the span of a week.

Last week, four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger of Georgia was offered by Rutgers. Both Kaelin and Merklinger are in the class of 2024.

The offer from the Scarlet Knights now makes it three offers from the Big Ten for Kaelin, a sophomore quarterback.

A projected standout at Bellevue High School West (Bellevue, NE), Kaelin saw limited snaps as he played behind an upperclassman quarterback for a program that went 10-2 a season ago.

Currently, Kaelin holds Power Five offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt along with the Monday addition of Rutgers. Kaelin is a three-star according to Rivals.

Rutgers football has yet to offer a class of 2023 quarterback and likely won’t.

Another prominent sophomore quarterback offered by Rutgers football is Michael Van Buren, a quarterback from Maryland who recently enjoyed a strong showing at the Rivals camp in Philadelphia over the weekend.