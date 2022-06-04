Rutgers football the latest to offer quarterback A.J. Surace

A.J. Surace pulled in an offer from Rutgers football this week, making the Scarlet Knights his third Big Ten football offer.

Surace is a class of 2024 prospect and projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the region.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback from Notre Dame High School (Lawrenceville, N.J.), Surace earned his offer after attending the Rutgers football camp on Wednesday. He is a three-star quarterback according to 247Sports and is ranked the No. 12 player in New Jersey and the No. 42 quarterback in the country in the class of 2024.

Surace holds offers from Indiana, Michigan State and Pittsburgh in addition to the in-state offer from Rutgers.

He tweeted about the offer from Rutgers football this week:

Last season, Surace’s Notre Dame finished the season 5-5.

Surace is the son of Princeton football head coach Bob Surace. In his 11 seasons at Princeton, the Tigers have finished atop the Ivy League on three occasions.

Check out what A.J. Surace had to say about the offer from Rutgers football, his performance at camp and what programs he is planning on visiting this summer.

A.J. Surace on how he was offered by Rutgers football

“After camp they took me up to the Hale Center where coach Schiano offered me.

“I really enjoyed camp. I feel the direction of the program is great. I think I’d fit right in with their core values, of competitiveness, work ethic, and family.”

A.J. Surace on why he thinks Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano can rebuild the program

“He’s done it before, they have a great staff, and a great culture and foundation.”

A.J. Surace on what programs are recruiting him the hardest

“Right now in addition to Rutgers probably Michigan State, Boston College, Pitt, Indiana, Northwestern, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame.”

A.J. Surace on the offer from Michigan State football

“They were the first to offer me, I was very excited. I talk to coach [Jay] Johnson (offensive coordinator) just about every week, and I really love what coach [Mel] Tucker is doing with the program.”

A.J. Surace on if he will visit Michigan State

“I’m planning to go camp and visit there and my other top schools. I can’t wait to get up there and compete.”

A.J. Surace on his relationship with Notre Dame football

“Things have been great. I’m going up to camp and visit.”

A.J. Surace on when he is visiting Notre Dame

“I’m visiting tomorrow and camping Sunday. They have an amazing tradition and a great coaching staff.”

