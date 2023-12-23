Rutgers football is the latest to offer Michigan tight end, dual-sport athlete Jayden Savoury

On Friday, Jayden Savoury became the latest offer from Rutgers football. The three-star tight end is starting to see his recruitment steadily take off.

A 6-foot-6 and 220-pound prospect from St. Mary’s High School (Detroit), Savoury is a fluid and athletic tight end who moves and has some really elite athletic attributes. He is also a standout basketball player at the prep level where he is a power forward.

He counts Rutgers as his second offer from a Power Five program having already held an Arizona State offer. He also holds offers from Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Toldeo.

On Friday following his offer, he posted about his offer, tagging Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and tight ends coach Andrew Aurich.

All Glory To God! After a great conversation with @GregSchiano and @Coach_Aurich I am blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University! @coachdixon_OLSM pic.twitter.com/IRcarCM1ew — Jayden Savoury (@SavouryJayden) December 22, 2023

In the previous recruiting cycle, Michigan landed two players in the 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers. Three-star linebacker Montele Johnson, an aggressive and physical athlete, was an early commit in the class.

So too was running back Gabe Winowich, a four-star prospect who committed early in the process. Winowich ended up transferring in the summer to Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey) so as to graduate early and enroll at Rutgers in January.

