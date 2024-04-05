Rutgers football is the latest to offer Jayden Loftin

Jayden Loftin was offered by Rutgers football on Thursday as the Scarlet Knights officially got involved with one of the top defensive ends in the nation.

Loftin is a local product located just minutes away from Rutgers in Somerville (Somerville, New Jersey). He is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound edge who is ranked a three-star by Rivals.

He is a class of 2025 prospect and boasts an extensive offer list. He was on campus for an unofficial visit to see a spring practice.

Offered by Boston College, UConn, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee and Wisconsin among others, Loftin now counts in-state Rutgers as offer No. 17 in his recruitment.

He is the No. 24 player in the state according to Rivals.

On Thursday afternoon, Loftin posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) about the offer from the Scarlet Knights.

Thursday was a busy day for Rutgers football as Haleem Muhammad announced that he will be taking an official visit to Rutgers.

The 2025 recruiting class currently stands at four commits for Rutgers, including three from New Jersey. The most recent addition in the class came within the past week with the commitment of three-star defensive back Renick ‘Stretch’ Dorilas.

Dorilas will play his senior season at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire