Rutgers football latest to offer George Burhenn

Rutgers football got in on an out-of-state tight end on Tuesday night, offering Indiana tight end George Burhenn.

The Scarlet Knights are now the sixth Power Five program to offer Burhenn. Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue and Vanderbilt had previously offered the tight end from Mount Vernon (Fortville, IN).

Burhenn is ranked the No. 12 player in the state according to 247Sports. He is a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 37 tight end in the nation.

Last season for Mount Vernon, he had 28 catches for 443 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Mount Vernon went 14-1 and beat Northridge for a state championship.

Related

Gus Yalden names final four programs, Rutgers among three Big Ten teams to make the cut

On Tuesday night, Burhenn tweeted about the offer after talking with head coach Greg Schiano and tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile:

The Rutgers football recruiting class currently features three recruits, including two players ranked in the top 10 in New Jersey (four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone). The class recently addedYazeed Haynes, a three-star wide receiver from Pennsylvania.