Rutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida

Kylen Webb has an offer from Rutgers football, the Florida athlete tweeting about the news on Wednesday night.

A four-star athlete, Webb is one of the top recruits in not just talent-rich Florida but also nationally. He is ranked as the No. 26 athlete in the nation according to 247Sports as well as the No. 57 recruit in Florida, regardless of position.

Webb was a standout at Sumner High School (Riverview, FL). The class of 2023 recruit played safety and running back.

On offense, he had 426 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had 19 tackles and two interceptions.

Sumner finished last season 9-3.

Webb announced the offer on Wednesday night:

A national recruit, Webb has offers that include Florida State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Syracuse among others.

Rutgers currently has three recruits in their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes from Pennsylvania is the latest commit. Two players from the top 10 of New Jersey, four-star defensive lineman Jasire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone