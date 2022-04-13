Rutgers football latest to offer four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton
Rutgers football extended an offer to Luke Hamilton on Monday, entering the mix for the four-star offensive lineman.
A 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle, Hamilton is a class of 2024 prospect who is coming off a strong year for Avon (Avon, OH). He already is registering significant interest on the recruiting circuit, including offers from Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State and Toledo along with the Monday offer from the Scarlet Knights.
Rivals ranks him as a three-star recruit and the No. 14 offensive tackle in his class. 247Sports has him as a four-star and the No. 159 recruit in the nation.
Hamilton tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Monday night, his fifth from a ‘Power Five’ team:
I am blessed and honored to have earned my 7th Division 1 offer from Rutgers University!!!🪓🪓 @CoachHoffmannRU @Coach_Aurich @GregSchiano @AllenTrieu @JaredLuginbill @Rivals_Clint @RFootball pic.twitter.com/wivR3mhQa8
— Luke Hamilton (@Hammy07422) April 12, 2022
The offer represents a greater push by Rutgers to tap the Big Ten footprint in terms of their recruiting. This past recruiting cycle, Rutgers landed players such as Illinois athlete Rashad Rochelle and Ohio guard Kwabena Asamoah as part of their recruiting class.
More offers could and should be coming; Hamilton tweeted about visiting Ohio State this weekend.
I will be back at THE Ohio State University this Saturday for the Spring Game!!! @OhioStateFB @CoachJFrye @etwill21 @CoachSollenne @ryandaytime @Bill_Kurelic @Birm @AllenTrieu @JaredLuginbill @Rivals_Clint @Mark__Porter pic.twitter.com/O4oFq7d8MQ
— Luke Hamilton (@Hammy07422) April 12, 2022