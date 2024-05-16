Rutgers football is the latest to offer Florida recruit D.J. Williams

Class of 2026 athlete D.J. Williams was offered by Rutgers football this week.

A three-star athlete from Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Florida), Williams is listed as an athlete. In the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 350 recruit in the nation and the No. 28 athlete.

He lines up as a wide receiver and a safety.

As a junior, he played in 10 games and had 29 total tackles. He had two interceptions and two passes defended.

In Florida’s 2026 class, he is the No. 59 recruit. He holds offers from Boston College, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCF and USF among others.

He has recent offers that include Buffalo, Georgia Tech, SMU and Oregon State.

Williams posted on social media about the Rutgers offer. He tagged head coach Greg Schiano and cornerback coach Mark Orphey on the post:

The class of 2025 for Rutgers football currently has eight commitments and is ranked No. 29 in the nation.

