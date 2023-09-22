Rutgers football is the latest to offer Baltimore athlete Vernon Allen III

On Thursday, Rutgers football joined a growing number of programs to offer Vernon Allen III. The Maryland athletes is turning into one of the top recruits in the mid-Atlantic region.

Allen is a member of the class of 2025; he is a wider receiver at City College High School (Baltimore, Maryland). He also plays as a safety.

Allen holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Allen is putting in some very solid performances this season.

Through two games of his junior season, he has 18 catches for 206 yards.

Allen tweeted about his Rutgers offer on Thursday morning.

On Sunday, Rutgers football received a commitment from Sean Ashenfelder, a member of the 2025. He became the first member of the 2025 recruiting class.

Ashenfelder committed to Rutgers following an unofficial visit this weekend to the Scarlet Knights. He took in Saturday afternoon’s win over Virginia Tech.

He held offers from Pittsburgh UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire