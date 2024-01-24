Rutgers football is the latest Big Ten offer for Michigan linebacker DJ White

Charles ‘DJ’ White was offered by Rutgers football on Tuesday. It is the fifth Big Ten offer for White, who is emerging as one of the top recruits in Michigan.

Rutgers now joins Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska and Purdue in offering White. A linebacker at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (West Bloomfield, Michigan), White has great length and is an athletic, flowing prospect.

He is a strong tackler and has great pursuit with a good ability to shed blockers. In run defense, White takes good angles and gets after the ball very well. He is very effective as a blitzing linebacker off the edge.

At 6-foot-3 and 192 pounds, White already has a good frame. He uses his strength well to get off blocks and make plays in the backfield. In 2023, White had 76 total tackles including eight tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

The class of 2025 prospect posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, about his offer from Rutgers. He tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano in the post:

In addition to his now five offers from Big Ten programs, White holds offers Power Five offers from Boston College, Kansas and Pittsburgh. The offer from Pittsburgh also came on Tuesday.

He claims a 4.61 time in the 40. In addition to football, White also wrestles.

