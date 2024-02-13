Rutgers football lands in the top six for North Carolina edge Taeshawn Alston

Three-star edge rusher Taeshawn Alston released his top six on Tuesday afternoon. And for Rutgers football, it was some good news.

Last week, Rutgers offered Alston, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive lineman from Vance County High School (Henderson, North Carolina). Despite being his most recent offer, Rutgers nonetheless made the cut for Alston, who is part of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Alston included Rutgers as part of a top six that includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. It is certainly impressive for Rutgers to make Alston’s list having just offered him four days prior.

Programs such as Appalachian State, Colorado and Liberty did not make the six listed by the North Carolina edge rusher.

The cut down to six was made on social media by Alston on Tuesday afternoon:

The Rutgers football class of 2025 currently features three players. Last fall, Florida quarterback Sean Ashenfelder became the first verbal in the class. Last week, linebacker/safety Talibi Kaba, one of New Jersey’s top prospects, committed to the Scarlet Knights.

On Monday night, Jayden Elijah, a three-star New Jersey offensive lineman, committed to Rutgers.

Alston is the eighth-ranked recruit in North Carolina by 247Sports. He is the No. 33 overall edge rusher in the nation.

