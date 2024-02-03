Rutgers football lands in the top five for elite New Jersey playmaker Cameron Miller

Cameron Miller has Rutgers football making his latest cutdown. Friday’s top five from Miller is good news for the Scarlet Knights as they pursue one of New Jersey’s top recruits.

Miller, a defensive back from Winslow Township (Atco, New Jersey), is a four-star recruit according to On3. He is a consensus top-10 player in New Jersey.

The cutdown to five schools sees Rutgers in the mix along with Kentucky, Michigan, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

He recently spoke to RutgersWire about his recruitment, including his thoughts on the Scarlet Knights.

Some significant programs such as Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Penn State did not make Miller’s cut down.

He posted his decision on social media on Friday afternoon, saying that these are the programs that he will be focused on in his recruitment moving forward.

Thank you to all the schools that have been recruiting me to this point. Now I’ll be shifting my focus to these five schools!! @chillbelton @RivalsRichie @muffy103 pic.twitter.com/tzroGm9QvY — Cameron Miller (@Miller2Cam) February 2, 2024

At Winslow, Miller is coached by Bill Belton, a former standout running back at Penn State. Belton is a young, rising mover in the New Jersey high school coaching ranks.

Myles Nash, a former Rutgers defensive lineman, is Winslow’s defensive line coach. Winslow’s linebackers coach is Quanzell Lambert, a former Rutgers defensive lineman who was a multi-year All-Academic Big Ten selection.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire