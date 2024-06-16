Rutgers football lands a second defensive back on Sunday in Jakarrion Kenan

It was two for Sunday for Rutgers football, with the commitment of Jakarrion Kenan. The addition of Kenan made it two defensive back commits for Rutgers on the day.

Kenan’s commitment came while on his official visit to Rutgers. He is the third player to commit to Rutgers over the past two days. On Sunday, defensive back Kaylib Singleton committed to Rutgers. One day prior, four-star running back John Forster gave his verbal to the Scarlet Knights.

A 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back from Marlboro County (Bennettsville, South Carolina), last year in 11 games played Kenan had 17 total tackles with five tackles for a loss and four interceptions.

Rivals ranks him as a three-star and the No. 11 player in South Carolina and the No. 58 defensive back in the nation.

Rutgers was the pick from Kenan over offers from Army, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Duke, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Liberty, Memphis, Mississippi State and Troy over several others.

Rutgers now has 26 committed players in this class. It ranks sixth in the nation according to Rivals.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire