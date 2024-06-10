Rutgers football lands pair of commitments for Class of 2025, including 4-star defensive back

The commitments keep rolling in for Rutgers football.

One week after 10 prospects pledged to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights, Rutgers landed two more commitments on Sunday as its 2025 recruiting class expanded to 20 players.

June is typically a busy recruiting month – and that’s putting it mildly through the Scarlet Knights’ first two recruiting weekends of the month.

Rutgers’ 2025 recruiting class now ranks 11th in the country and third in the expanded Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

Here’s what to know about the Scarlet Knights’ latest additions:

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks with defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tariq Hayer, safety

This was a massive get for Schiano and Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights under Schiano continue to produce NFL-ready defensive backs, and Hayer has a chance to join that group.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hayer, from St. John’s College High School in Washington DC, is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 165 overall recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s also ranked as the No. 14 overall safety in the country and the second-overall prospect in Washington DC.

His offer list was extensive.

Michigan State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Notre Dame, South Carolina and a host of offers had extended offers.

But Hayer ultimately chose Rutgers, and the future of the Scarlet Knights’ secondary will benefit.

MORE Athan Kaliakmanis feels 'grateful and blessed' to be named Rutgers football's starting QB

Gerrick Gordon, offensive lineman

Gordon actually was the first to announce his commitment on Sunday.

He’s a 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman from Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Florida, the fourth prospect from the Sunshine State to join the class.

Gordon’s list of offers included Miami, Purdue, South Carolina, Louisville, Duke and Georgia Tech, among others.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football 2025 recruiting class additions