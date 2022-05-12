Rutgers football lands a commitment in three-star Davoun Fuse
Davoun Fuse became the fourth commitment of the 2023 recruiting class for Rutgers football, pledging to the program on Wednesday night.
A three-star recruit, Fuse is ranked as the No. 22 player in Pennsylvania according to 247Sports as well as the nation’s No. 111 athlete prospect. He was a bit under-the-radar, with offers from Akron, Long Island and Toledo along with Rutgers.
He is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete prospect.
He was a multi-position starter last season for Washington High School (Washington, PA) who played quarterback but projects on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker or a safety.
Washington went 8-1 last season. losing in overtime in the state playoffs 21-20 to New Brighton.
The athlete tweeted about his decision on Wednesday evening, saying that he is “110% committed”:
Fuse becomes the fourth member of the 2023 recruiting class for Rutgers and the second player from Pennsylvania, joining three-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes. The other two members of the recruiting class are both from New Jersey and are ranked top 10 in the state (four-star defensive line JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone).