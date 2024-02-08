Rutgers football lands Bergen Catholic edge rusher Anthony Morales

Anthony Morales committed to Rutgers football on Wednesday. The Bergen Catholic standout was offered by the Scarlet Knights last week.

Morales, a talented edge rusher from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey), joins Rutgers as a Preferred Walk On (PWO).

Last season, he posted a career-high in total tackles (41), tackles for a loss (16.5) and sacks (6.5). Morales, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, also had an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Bergen Catholic finished the season undefeated and was the consensus top team in New Jersey this past fall.

Morales also holds offers from Marist and Wagner.

He posted about his commitment on Wednesday evening via X, the social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter.

I am 100% committed to @RFootball . I’m excited for this next chapter and blessed to be given the opportunity by @GregSchiano and @CoachDrewRU . Thank you to my Coaches @bccoachvito @Mr_Carter57 and the rest of the BC Coaching staff for all that you have done for me! ❤️🪓🪓 pic.twitter.com/eSFdZjhdg2 — Anthony Morales (@Anthonym7700) February 7, 2024

Landing Morales was a big win for Drew Lascari, the safeties coach at Rutgers. Lascari was also pivotal in the Scarlet Knights landing class of 2025 linebacker Talibi Kaba.

Kaba committed to Rutgers on Tuesday night. He is a three-star and the No. 12 player in New Jersey according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire