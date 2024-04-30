Rutgers football landed an explosive athlete in Steven Murray

Rutgers football received a commitment from 2025 recruit Steven Murray on Sunday, with the three-star prospect adding explosiveness to the Scarlet Knights’ roster.

Murray picked Rutgers over offers from Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Liberty, Syracuse and Temple among others.

Murray is a two-way athlete who can play corner back or wide receiver at the Power Five level. With his speed and athleticism, the future Scarlet Knight is one of the more explosive athletes along the Eastern seaboard.

Film Breakdown



As a 6-foot-1, 160-pound wide receiver, Murray is a true deep threat who can easily get behind a defense with his speed. His ability to create separation with his speed is an attribute Schiano and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca are looking for.

Murray is a playmaker with the ball in his hands, making defenders miss after catching a short hitch or slant. He has excellent physical traits, taking the ball to the house on any play. As a junior, Murray logged 55 catches for 935 yards and 16 touchdowns.

On the defensive end, Murray shows good cover instincts and ball skills at the corner position, but upside-wise, the wide receiver position looks like his best position at the Power Five level. While playing corner, Murray recorded 32 tackles and five interceptions last season.

Murray can also be a major factor in the return game in college, using his dangerous athleticism in the open field.

Also, Murray is a multi-sport athlete with a track background, recording measurements of 11.23 in 100 meters and 20-foot-2-inch long jump during his freshman year. Those are rare numbers to find and show his truly unique skillset.

As Murray develops toward the Power Five level, he needs to continue to round out his game a bit, becoming a more well-rounded route runner.

