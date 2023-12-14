Rutgers football: Kyle Monangia earns spot on PFF’s All-Big Ten Team

As Rutgers football took a step forward during the 2023 campaign, they relied on Kyle Monangai to set the tone on the ground. The New Jersey native was up to the challenge and had a career year. Due to his play, the talented running back is receiving national recognition.

On Wednesday, PFF College released their All-Big Ten team offense rankings. Monangia was chosen as the Big Ten’s running back. He was included in an offense that features some of the best players in college football, such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and J.J. McCarthy.

In 12 games during the regular season, Monangai set career highs in rushing yards with 1,099 and rushing touchdowns with seven. He also made an impact in the air with 61 receiving yards. Regardless of the opponent, Monangai made an impact due to his explosiveness.

Just some Kyle Monangai highlights to celebrate today’s news. 😍@kylemonangai x @RFootball pic.twitter.com/977oOYv1UE — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) December 11, 2023

Additionally, his breakout season was partly due to an increase in workload. Before the 2023 season, Monangai’s career high for carries was 109. He shattered that mark by recording 217 carries and avoided any significant injuries.

While his recognition on PFF’s rankings is noteworthy, it confirms what everyone in Piscataway already knew. Monangai was one of the best running backs in the conference. He was invaluable to a Rutgers offense that needed a sparkplug.

Next year, Monangai will be looking to build on his success and take Rutgers football to another level.

