Rutgers football: Kyle Monangai, the Big Ten’s leading rusher praises the offensive line

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — The success that Kyle Monangai had this past season can be attributed to the Rutgers football running back’s unique blend of strength, speed and an undeniable work ethic. But Monangai is quick to point out the impact of a revamped offensive line had on his tremendous season.

Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing in 202. He then finished off the year by winning the Pinstripe Bowl’s MVP award after running for 163 yards and a touchdown in the win over Miami. In 12 games during the regular season, he ran for 1.099 rushing yards for Rutgers.

He benefited from an offensive line that was dramatically improved from their form the previous five years. Enter Pat Flaherty, who in 2023 was in his first season as the Rutgers offensive line coach.

With 20 years of NFL experience as an offensive line coach including two Super Bowl rings with the New York Giants, Flaherty made tremendous strides with the Rutgers unit. An offense that was near the bottom of the Big Ten in nearly ever statistical category the previous few seasons took a significant step forward this past fall.

“I tell people all the time that they’re the engine of the offense,” Monangai told Rutgers Wire about the offense. “We don’t go anywhere without them whether my success in the run game or the pass game too, as well. I mean, they didn’t let up as many sacks I think out of a lot of Big Ten offensive lines – I’m pretty sure I’m not sure the exact statistic but they made a major improvement and you know, the success we had as an offense I think goes strictly to them and their dedication.”

Monangai spoke last Saturday at the Morris County Card Show. He participated in a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) event that also showcased his own Bowman trading card.

His return to Rutgers is a huge jolt for the offense. He said that the returning players are in agreement that despite the progress made by the program last year, there is more left to be done.

“I think we all just kind of collectively said like, ‘Hey, you know, seven wins is nice, but we set out on this team to do way more and way and way better’ honestly,” Monangai said. “So, you know, one more dance is kind of the mantra of the offseason. To get it done, we got to just work hard and I think everybody in the building is willing to do that.”

