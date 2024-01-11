Rutgers football: Kyle Monangai is among the best running backs in the nation per PFF

The tremendous season by Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai was among the best of the very best according to Pro Football Focus.

This past fall, Monangai ran for 1,262 yards with eight rushing touchdowns on the season, In the 31-24 win in the Pinstripe Bowl over Miami, Monangai was the game’s MVP with 163 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Pro Football Focus, an analytics and data-driven media outlet, ranked MOnangai as the third-best running back in Power Five college football. He was the top-ranked running back in the Big Ten on the list.

Topping the list is Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, who is from New Jersey.

Highest graded Running Backs this season pic.twitter.com/JV1hmXp6PY — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 10, 2024

Monangai came in with a grade of 91.8 according to PFF. The only other Big Ten running back to crack the top 10 list was Ohio State‘s TreVeyon Henderson who graded out at 89.6 and was eighth in the nation.

Only six running backs in Power Five football had a rating greater than 90.0.

Prior to the bowl game, Monangai announced his return to Rutgers football for a final season in college.

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller talked with Rutgers Wire last week about Monangai and his NFL draft potential:

“For me, he’s more straight line and less powerful than Rice,” said former NFL general manager Randy Mueller. “He has quick feet and some north-south acceleration but the lack of ideal size will bother some at the NFL level when it comes to getting behind his pads and running with power. “Obviously, he is best in space, having good vision for running where ‘they’re not’.”

