Rutgers football: Kevin Wigenton offered out of the transfer portal

Kevin Wigenton was offered by Rutgers football on Tuesday as the transfer portal offensive lineman pulled in six total offers from Power Five programs. Wigenton, who played his high school football in New Jersey, has spent the past three seasons in the Big Ten with Michigan State.

Wigenton, who posted on social media this past week his intentions to enter the transfer portal, was officially able to do so on Monday. He joined Michigan State as part of their 2021 recruiting class.

He is a former three-star recruit who played his high school football at The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey). Rivals ranked him as the No. 19 player in New Jersey.

Rutgers was one of several offers for Wigenton, along with Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Wigenton made 12 appearances with six starts in 2023 for Michigan State.

Rutgers has made finding offensive line talent a priority this offseason. The line performed much better this past season in its first year under Pat Flaherty.

A veteran offensive line coach, Flaherty brings a wealth of experience having spent two decades in the NFL as an offensive line coach. He won two Super Bowl titles with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach.

