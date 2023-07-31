Rutgers football: Kemoko Turay signs with the Atlanta Falcons

With training camp around the NFL in full swing, teams are still adding to their rosters. On Saturday afternoon, a former Scarlet Knight, Kemoko Turay, found a new home. Turay was signed by the Atlanta Falcons and now will be looking to carve out a role on a young Falcons team.

Through 41 games with the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Turay has recorded 34 tackles and 29 quarterback hits. While he battled injuries last season, the Newark native did appear in 13 games during the 2022 campaign, the second-highest total of his career.

For Atlanta, the addition of Turay came as no surprise. Last March he visited with the Falcons before ending up in San Fransisco. When healthy, he is a solid pass rusher that can get to the quarterback. He’ll be competing for a role in a crowded defense.

#49ers DE Kemeko Turay was drafted in 2018. He’s played in 38 games, has 2 FF, 1 FR, 12 Sacks, 33 Tackles, 7 TFL and 29 QB Hits. #49wz pic.twitter.com/hndHKlsLee — WayneBreezie (@thewaynebreezie) April 14, 2022

While the details of his contract have not been announced, Turay has been added to the 90-man roster. After only appearing in three games last year, the former second-round pick has plenty to prove. Before joining the 49ers during the 2022 campaign, Turay recorded a career-high five and a half sacks in his final year in Indianapolis.

As long as Turay stays on the field and flashes his 2021 form, he should have a good shot at making the Falcons roster.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire