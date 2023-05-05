Rutgers football: Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco on his Super Bowl offseason, getting surgery

Don’t get Isiah Pacheco wrong, the Kansas City Chiefs running back enjoyed celebrating his team’s Super Bowl win. But the former Rutgers football standout said that for him, the offseason was about far more than partying.

It was a chance to get his body right after a tough rookie season, one where Pacheco was among the top running backs in the league.

A seventh round pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco ran for 830 yards and five touchdowns on 170 carries during the regular season. By the season’s midpoint, he was the starting quarterback for the Chiefs.

This week, Pacheco spoke with USA TODAY’s Mackenzie Salmon where he talked about his first NFL offseason.

“You kind of get comfortable with being the champion, sitting around those few months of getting the knowledge of being a champion, partying and all that,” Pacheco said in the interview with USA TODAY. “For me, as a rookie, I didn’t get to party as much during this time where we were able to be champions. I had to take care of my health and that doing the little things like surgery and stuff like that – therapy, to help me able to become stronger than I was this year for this upcoming season.”

Salmon also spoke to the impact of Patrick Mahomes on the rookie’s career. Of note, Pacheco said that he and the Chiefs’ star quarterback share a similar mentality and mindset.

“When Pat is in the room, you can feel his energy and vibe. Pat has a winners mentality,” Pacheco said. “With that being said, for me having a winning mentality our energies are kind of connected and the bond is kind of crazy because I feel like I’ve known him a little while and I just met him.” “We became close and he looks at me like a little brother.

Pacheco then added with a laugh: “I’m sure he does, or I’ll fight him.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire