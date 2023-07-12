Rutgers football: After Kaj Sanders committed, where does the 2024 class stand now?

After a busy June on the recruiting front, Rutgers football continued their momentum this past weekend by securing the commitment of Kaj Sanders. A four-star from Bergen Catholic, Sanders is the highest ranked commit from New Jersey in this 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers.

And with the commitment of Sanders, the Scarlet Knights’ class looks a whole lot prettier.

Rivals has Rutgers as No. 25 in the nation with two players ranked as four stars. Those two players, Long Island wide receiver/tight end K.J. Duff and Sanders, both committed in the last two weeks to help lift the class.

According to 247Sports, Rutgers is now at No. 32 in the nation. The vaunted 2022 class, the highest ranked since Schiano returned, finished as No. 33 in the nation.

Gabriel Winowich, a four-star, is the highest ranked commit in the class per 247Sports’ evaluation.

Also with two players ranked as four star recruits (Winowich and Sanders), On3 has this Rutgers class as No. 37 in the nation.

What does this mean for Rutgers? Well, adding Sanders and Duff in consecutive weeks is no doubt recruiting momentum. It makes for nice headlines and positive press, but it also creates intrigue in this class and moving forward.

Blue chip players want to play with other standout players. They want to win. So adding Sanders and Duff is improtant for Rutgers if they want to create a groundswell and attract other high-end recruits.

As far as the star ratings, keep in mind that head coach Greg Schiano has been adamant about this being a developmental program and that he is after the best fit, not the stars. But there is no denying that the best programs in the Big Ten attract the most stars.

So for Rutgers to land two coveted players over the past two weeks is a sign that the tide might be turning for Rutgers.

