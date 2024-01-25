Rutgers football: Justin Kaye receives PWO offer from University of Miami, offer from Tennessee Tech

As the 2024 college football season inches closer by the day, Justin Kaye has continued to draw interest from the college ranks. The Rutgers football recruit received a Preferred Walk On offer from the University of Miami on Monday and a scholarship from an FBS program on Wednesday.

Kaye is a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). He was offered as a Preferred Walk On (PWO) this fall by Rutgers.

The list of schools he has been connected to includes Northwestern, Marist College and Stony Brook. Kaye has received scholarship offers from Marist and Stony Brook and recently a PWO offer from Northwestern.

There was also another offer that came in this week for Kaye from the Ohio Valley:

After an amazing call with @BenblessingBen I am blessed to have received my 10th D1 offer to Tennessee Tech! @CoachBroScott @mjfrecruits pic.twitter.com/4JIii1JtSp — Justin Kaye (@justinkaye56) January 24, 2024

He has also visited Penn State and Connecticut, according to Rivals. His recruitment seems to show no signs of slowing down.

