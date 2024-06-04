Rutgers football just had a huge recruiting weekend. Meet the newest members of the 2025 class

Two days.

Ten total commitments.

It was a hectic but successful recruiting weekend for Greg Schiano and Rutgers football.

The Scarlet Knights essentially doubled their 2025 recruiting class on Saturday and Sunday as recruits from 10 states spanning into the South and the Midwest pledged to Schiano during a weekend that included tours of the campus facilities, a trip into New York City and a visit down the shore for the 21 total visitors.

It also included celebrating Schiano's birthday on Saturday.

The weekend continued momentum that Schiano and his staff have built with the 2025 class, which now comprises 18 total commitments and ranks 12th in the nation and fourth in the expanded Big Ten (behind Ohio State, USC and Penn State), according to 247Sports.

Overall, it was the biggest recruiting weekend Rutgers has had since Schiano's return.

Here’s a look at the nine newest additions:

Chase Linton, DL

School: North Atlanta (Georgia)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

Linton is one of three Georgia recruits that pledged to Rutgers over the weekend. It's a state where the Scarlet Knights have had recent recruiting success after landing promising defensive back Antonio White in their 2024 class. There's a ton talent with NFL potential in the state. Linton has a chance to develop into an elite edge rusher for Rutgers.

Jourdin Houston, WR

School: St. Thomas More (Connecticut)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

Houston is a three-star recruit and the fifth-overall prospect in Connecticut, according to the 247Sports Composite. He held a strong offer list that included Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Syracuse and Maryland, among others. Houston had offers lined up to Boston College, Duke and Wake Forest but called those off to commit to Rutgers. He adds impressive speed and athleticism to the wide receiver room.

Michael Clayton, CB

School: Northside (Georgia)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170

A defensive back with good size, length and speed (he runs a 10.4 400 meter). Schiano has produced a bevy of high-level cornerbacks, and Clayton has potential to be one of the next to follow that path.

Miron Gurman, OL/DL

School: Spencerport (New York)

Height: 6-6

Weight: 255

Gurman attended Rutgers' camp last summer and also attended the Scarlet Knights' game against Ohio State last season. Gurman clearly already has Big Ten size and strength. He's continued to improve during the time Rutgers has recruited him. Gurman has flexibility and potential to play either side of the ball. Gurman's brother Vitaliy is an offensive lineman with the New York Jets.

Chris Vigna, OL

School: Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 295

Landing Vigna is significant for Rutgers. It's the latest sign that prospects from New Jersey, non-public powerhouses are now consistently considering the Scarlet Knights −and choosing to play for them. Vigna will reunite with former teammate and current Rutgers true freshman safety Kaj Sanders. Vigna had a list of offers that included Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Duke and Boston College, among others. He had visits lined up to Duke and BC, but cancelled both. Now Vigna will have the chance to learn from and develop under Rutgers offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

QB1 Athan Kaliakmanis to be Rutgers football’s starting QB, Gavin Wimsatt to transfer

Vernon Allen, WR

School: Baltimore City College (Maryland)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185

Allen is a three-star recruit and the No. 17 overall prospect in Maryland. He also had offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Florida and North Carolina, among several other major programs. Allen is a tall, speedy receiver.

N'Kye Wynn, OL

School: Muskegon (Michigan)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 277

Rated the No. 16 overall prospect in Michigan, Wynn picked Rutgers from a list that included Arkansas, Indiana, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Kansas and Wisconsin, among others. Wynn also had visits set up for Michigan State and Wisconsin, but called those off. On3 rates Wynn as a four-star offensive lineman. Wynn's commitment shows that Rutgers continues to find success in the Midwest, something it did with its 2024 class that included three recruits from Michigan and two from Wisconsin.

Raedyn Burns, DL

School: A. Crawford Mosley (Florida)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 241

Burns is the third Florida prospect in Rutgers' 2025 class. The Sunshine State remains a crucial recruiting territory for Schiano. Burns also held offers from Colorado, Miami and West Virginia, among others. Burns plays with a relentless motor − similar to Scarlet Knights defensive end Aaron Lewis. Burns is a defensive end but could potentially move inside as he continues to add size and strength.

Braxton Kyle, DL

School: North Gwinnett (Georgia)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 320

Another Georgia prospect, Kyle has good size already, important considering Rutgers will be losing several defensive lineman following next season. Kyle is a good addition to the pipeline for that reason.

Robbie Johnson Jr., DL

School: Salesianum (Delaware)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230

Johnson became the latest to go public with his commitment, announcing his decision Monday on social media. He had offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Minnesota and Pittsburgh, among others. He was scheduled to visit Minnesota, but cancelled that trip to commit to Rutgers. Johnson is a strong, physical player with a good frame and high upside.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football recruiting: Meet newest members of 2025 class