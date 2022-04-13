Rutgers football: Josh Youngblood showing well this spring

This spring has been a good one for Rutgers football wide receiver Josh Youngblood. So says Damiere Shaw about his talented – and fast – wide receiver.

Youngblood came to Rutgers as a transfer from Kansas State. He had a reputation as a special teams ace who had the potential to use his athleticism and speed as a wide receiver. His production last year was a bit limited, with just six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown catch in a loss to Ohio State.

But in the Gator Bowl, Youngblood had two catches for 25 yards, showing in the loss to Wake Forest his ability to stretch the field and make plays. His speed makes him an interesting downfield target.

If he can stay healthy and round out his route tree, then Youngblood could be primed to make a bigger impact at Rutgers this season. For Shaw, in his first year as wide receivers coach with the Scarlet Knights, the showing from Youngblood this spring has been right on track.

“Well, I think Josh Youngblood epitomizes what ‘CHOP’ is. Just mental and physical toughness, focus and perseverance. He’s been able to do that,” Shaw told reporters on Tuesday. “His journey here has not been perfect but he’s bounced back. He’s had the same attitude day-in-and-day-out. Great attitude, great leader. He’s been doing a phenomenal job. “I’ve been impressed with him physically on the field but also off of the field.”

At Kansas State, Youngblood’s biggest impact was on special teams as a returner. He was named a 2019 Second Team All-America (CBS Sports, FWAA) as well as a 2019 First Team Freshman All-America in a season where he returned three kickoffs for a touchdown.

In high school, Youngblood was a three-star recruit at Berkley Prep and the No. 75 athlete in the nation according to ESPN.com.